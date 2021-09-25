Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,326 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $26,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

CIBR stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31.

