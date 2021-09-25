Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $22,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

