Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.98 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.57% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $22,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 321,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the period.

MGC stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.77 and a 12 month high of $161.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.88.

