Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,368 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD opened at $71.19 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

