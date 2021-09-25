Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,992 shares of company stock valued at $81,242,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $272.36 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $267.19 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

