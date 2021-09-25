Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 27,446 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 697.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 345,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 302,328 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

