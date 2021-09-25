Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn Sells 571 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total transaction of $139,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Glenn sold 1,537 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $378,117.37.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $248.19 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.51.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

