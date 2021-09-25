Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $2.49 on Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00005846 BTC on exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $20.38 million and approximately $696,303.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00127116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.