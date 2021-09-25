CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of CTO Realty Growth worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,260.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

