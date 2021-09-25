CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives €60.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.92 ($71.67).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

ETR EVD opened at €64.00 ($75.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.52. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a 12 month high of €60.86 ($71.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of -407.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

