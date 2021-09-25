CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.66. The stock had a trading volume of 280,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.61. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

