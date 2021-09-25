Cypress Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.74. 3,434,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,122. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $322.75 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

