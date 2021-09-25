Cypress Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.44. 1,766,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,177. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.