Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.39.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.62. 623,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

