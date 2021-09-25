Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.61. 1,908,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

