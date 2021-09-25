Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.22. 12,970,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,047,137. The company has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.