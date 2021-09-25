Cypress Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,635 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $73.61. 14,713,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,476,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

