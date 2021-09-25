Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 3,920 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.39. 3,393,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.