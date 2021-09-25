Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $123,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $150.16 and a 12 month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.