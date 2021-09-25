Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,824. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.