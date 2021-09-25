DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $29.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 436,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,503. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.