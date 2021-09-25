Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Sells £279,970.02 in Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($68.42), for a total value of £279,970.02 ($365,782.62).

Tony Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($65.34), for a total value of £875,175 ($1,143,421.74).

DPH stock opened at GBX 5,170 ($67.55) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,068.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,360.26. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,127.72 ($40.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.39 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

