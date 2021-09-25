Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,489 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trimble were worth $83,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.