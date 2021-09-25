Devery (EVE) Market Cap Tops $68,703.58

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Devery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Devery has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market capitalization of $68,703.58 and approximately $2,201.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00121507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043396 BTC.

About Devery

EVE is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.