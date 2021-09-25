DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON DFS opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88. DFS Furniture has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 271.43. The firm has a market cap of £676.97 million and a P/E ratio of -25.94.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

