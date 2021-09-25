Digitalcoin (DGC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $256,551.98 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,456.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.39 or 0.06859638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.56 or 0.00356983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.64 or 0.01205088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00111255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00558832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.00524036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00316948 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,787,086 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

