Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0064

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00121978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

