DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.37. 1,176,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,499. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.71 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

