Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.330 EPS.

Shares of DOMO opened at $84.56 on Friday. Domo has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.