Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Boosts Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,838 shares during the period. AppFolio makes up 6.6% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned 1.65% of AppFolio worth $80,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,354,000 after purchasing an additional 485,480 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $39,035,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,387,000 after purchasing an additional 216,928 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AppFolio by 29.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,019,000 after buying an additional 120,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,195. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

