Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Purchases 1,929,465 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409,911 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,929,465 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco makes up 1.2% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,036,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,352,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

