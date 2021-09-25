Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) dropped 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 899% from the average daily volume of 10,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYSL)

Dynasil Corp. of America develops manufactures and markets detection, sensing, and analysis technology products for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Optics, Innovation & Development and Biomedical. The Optics segment encompasses four business units Dynasil Fused Silica, Evaporated Metal Films, Hilger Crystals which manufactures commercial products, including optical crystals for sensing in the security and medical imaging markets, as well as optical components, optical coatings and optical materials for scientific instrumentation and other applications.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.