e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $100.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00355202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000730 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,760 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,498 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

