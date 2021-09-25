e-Money Hits Market Capitalization of $26.42 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, e-Money has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $26.42 million and approximately $675,750.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00106678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00142817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,727.85 or 1.00108632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.06 or 0.06738417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00768456 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

