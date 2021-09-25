Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading 2% Higher

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34). 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 355,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of £51.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

