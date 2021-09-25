Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 57.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $153.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

