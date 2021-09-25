Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of BYND opened at $109.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.35. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

