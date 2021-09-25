Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.85.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,811. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,216 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

