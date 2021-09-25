Ellaism Price Tops $0.0009 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $40,487.36 and $12.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

