Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 851 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWN. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

