Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

DG opened at $217.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

