Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.03.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $349.52 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

