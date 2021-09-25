Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $610,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 42.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX opened at $55.07 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $56.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.