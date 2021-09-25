Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 467 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $475,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 50.9% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 45,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

