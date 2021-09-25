Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.98.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE ESI traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.88. 607,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$305.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.58.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$212.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.