Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after buying an additional 279,363 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,212,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

ASND stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day moving average is $135.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

