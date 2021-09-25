Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,176 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,629,000 after acquiring an additional 196,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.96 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.