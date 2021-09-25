Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,763 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.