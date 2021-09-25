Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.37. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

