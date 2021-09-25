Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.50. The company had a trading volume of 376,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

